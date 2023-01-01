Warming up as we head into the new year!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Areas of dense fog this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon. It will be a mild start to the year with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We stay in the low 70s on Monday with fog likely in the morning. Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of our next system, still mild with highs in the low to mid t70s. A cold front will bring scattered showers and even a few storms to the area on Wednesday, highs will be in the low 70s. It will be much cooler Thursday into next weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Dense AM Fog. PM Sunshine. High 70, Low 56.

MONDAY: Dense AM Fog. PM Sunshine. High 71, Low 55.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, High 75, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain. High 73, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 63, Low 45.

