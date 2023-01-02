IOP Connector reopened following ‘active scene’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an “active scene.”

Police had previously tweeted the connector was closed on the side going into Mount Pleasant while the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

IOP Connector going towards Mt Pleasant is closed while @MountPleasantPD is dealing with an active scene. We will update when it is open. #chsnews #chstrfc — IsleofPalmsPD (@IsleofPalmsPD) January 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.