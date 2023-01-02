SC Lottery
IOP Connector reopened following ‘active scene’

The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an...
The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an “active scene.”(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an “active scene.”

Police had previously tweeted the connector was closed on the side going into Mount Pleasant while the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

