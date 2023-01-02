SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Approximately 28,000 gas ranges recalled over carbon monoxide emission risk

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that ZLINE has recalled approximately 28,000 gas ranges over carbon monoxide emission risks.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that ZLINE has recalled approximately 28,000 gas ranges over carbon monoxide emission risks.

According to the announcement, the recalled gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use, posing a serous risk of injury or death as the result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The recall involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges with the following model numbers:

  • RG30
  • RGS-30
  • RGB-30
  • RG36
  • RGS-36
  • RGB-36

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. Gas ranges purchased after 2020 will also have the model number printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open.

Recalled ranges were solid in various door colors, including:

  • Black matte
  • Blue gloss
  • Blue matte
  • DuraSnow
  • Red gloss
  • Red matte
  • White matte

Finishes that the recalled units could come in include:

  • Stainless steel
  • Black stainless steel
  • DuraSnow

This recall affects ranges sold in 30 inches and 36 inches. The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door, and only ZLINE gas ranges with the above model numbers are include in this recall.

As of this time, there have been 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission from these gas ranges. There have been three reports of consumers seeking medical condition as a result.

Those in possession of a recalled unit should immediately stop using the oven compartment until a free repair is available. Consumers may continue to use the range tops, which are unaffected by this issue.

For repairs, owners should contact ZLINE toll-free at 888-359-4482 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Consumers can also send an email to ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net or visit zlinekitchen.com/recalls or zlinekitchen.com and click “Recalls” for additional information.

For more information about this recall, please visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an...
IOP Connector reopened following ‘active scene’
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say

Latest News

South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman is set to retire when her second term...
SC schools superintendent Spearman reflects on her 8 years in office
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Charleston, Beaufort, tidal...
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory in effect along coast until Tuesday morning
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dense fog advisory in effect until Tuesday morning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor who died at 41