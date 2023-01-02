SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Beaufort Co. lawmaker on public intoxication charge: ‘I want to say I’m sorry’

Sen. Tom Davis, (R – Beaufort County), shown here on Feb. 8 speaking on the Senate floor,...
Sen. Tom Davis, (R – Beaufort County), shown here on Feb. 8 speaking on the Senate floor, released a statement after receiving a ticket for public intoxication early on New Year's morning.(Mary Green)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator released a statement after Lexington Police cited him for public intoxication early on New Year’s Morning.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents. I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake,” Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County) said. “Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.”

Davis (R-Beaufort County) said he recognized he should not be driving moments after leaving a social gathering where alcohol had been consumed, according to a press release. He pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it and sat in it for more than an hour, he said.

At that point, a Lexington Police officer approached and ended up ticketing him for public intoxication, Davis spokesman Michael Wukela said.

“Sen. Davis cooperated immediately, fully and completely with the officer,” Wukela said. “He was not charged with driving under the influence.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake,” Davis said.

Davis referred questions to his attorneys, Pete Strom and Alexandra Benevento of the Columbia-based Strom Law Firm, the release states.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andolini's Pizza closed its last remaining location Saturday, ending a 30-year run in the...
Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup...
3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash.
Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued emergency suspension...
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

Latest News

The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New...
Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire
Andolini's Pizza closed its last remaining location Saturday, ending a 30-year run in the...
Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business
Authorities in Mexico say a routine inspection of baggage at an airport led to the discovery of...
GRAPHIC: Mexican authorities find human skulls at airport bound for SC
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash.
Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County