CofC breaks into AP Top 25 at #23

The College of Charleston moved to the finals of the Charleston Classic with a win over Colorado State(CofC Athletics)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – After a 20-year absence, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team is ranked in AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll coming in at No. 23.

The Cougars received 116 votes after lurking the receiving votes column for most of the young season.

Charleston’s 14-1 start is the best since the institution joined in the NCAA in 1991. The Cougars have won 13 straight contests, good for the nation’s third best winning percentage (93.3).

Pat Kelsey’s program currently sits at 49 in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball NET and 90 in the KenPom rankings. The Cougars lead the CAA in scoring offense (80.47 ppg), offensive rebounds per game (13.40 rpg) and 3-point field goals made (10.13 pg).

Charleston returns to action on Wednesday when the travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, to take on first year league member North Carolina A&T before returning home to take on the defending CAA Champion Delaware on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

