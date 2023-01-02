Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year.

Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home.

Firefighters said they arrived at the “big house” at Bluff Plantation and found smoke and fire in one wall and the vaulted ceiling.

The homeowners were awakened by the smell of smoke and found flames above a built-in grill on an enclosed porch that had extended into the wall and ceiling, firefighters said.

The homeowner used buckets of water to knock down the flames above the grill and the property manager used a garden hose to put out many of the flames around the wall, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the property manager brought scaffolding and they were able to use that to reach the ceiling to finish extinguishing the fire.

The ceiling of the home was damaged, but the remainder of the structure was saved. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.