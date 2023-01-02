SC Lottery
Dakereon Joyner returning for final season at South Carolina

Ft. Dorchester alum Dakereon Joyner was named MVP as South Carolina beat North Carolina to win the Duke's Mayo Bowl(WRDW)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Dakereon Joyner will be back for one more year with the Gamecocks.

The Fort Dorchester alum announced in a social media post on Sunday night that he will return to South Carolina to play his final year of eligibility with the team.

Joyner will have a 6th year of eligibility to use in 2023.

He missed the first half of this past season due to an injury but still managed to finish with 120 yards receiving and a touchdown, 56 rushing yards with 2 TD’s and 101 yards passing with another score.

Joyner’s biggest moment at Carolina came in last year’s win at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl where he was named the game’s MVP after throwing for 160 yards and rushing for 64 more.

The Lowcountry native has also become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Name, Image and Likeness campaign earning several endorsements from businesses in the Columbia area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

