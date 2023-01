MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say.

Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.

Everett Michael Ludeman was born on New Year's Day to parents Amber and Russell, and two older sisters. (East Cooper Medical Center)

East Cooper Medical Center welcomed Everett Michael Ludeman, the first baby born in 2023 at the facility at 7:24 a.m. Sunday. His two big sisters posed with the newborn for photos. (East Cooper Medical Center)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.