FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory in effect through morning commute

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Monday for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester,...
A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Monday for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties, along with the waters off the coast.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Your Monday morning commute may take longer than normal because of dense fog.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Sunday for much of the Lowcountry until 10 a.m. Monday.

The advisory includes Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties, along with the waters off the coast.

The fog will create hazardous driving conditions because of low visibility of a quarter-mile or less.

If you must drive, slow down, use your headlights and make sure to leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

