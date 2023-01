Morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dense fog will blanket the area throughout the morning hours on Monday.

TODAY: AM Fog, PM Sunshine. High 71.

TUESDAY: AM Fog, PM Sunshine. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 76.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 59.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.

