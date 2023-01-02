North Charleston PD officer Trevon Sanders selected in XFL Supplemental Draft

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston native Trevon Sanders was selected in the 3rd round of the XFL Supplemental Draft by the Orlando Guardians on Sunday.

Sanders, who graduated from the old Garrett High School of Technology, played collegiately at Troy from 2015 through 2018 where he had 108 tackles, 6 sacks and an interception. He was named All-Sun Belt 1st team in 2018 and 2nd team in 2017.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets after college and would also play in the last iteration of the XFL in 2020 for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

After the league shutdown because of COVID-19 in 2020, Sanders returned to the Lowcountry and began working as an officer for the North Charleston Police Department where he still works today.

The current iteration of the football league, which is co-owned by actor and wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is scheduled to begin next month.

