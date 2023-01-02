SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina

Ranlo
Ranlo(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A police officer in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute Sunday, WBTV reports.

The incident happened on Burlington Avenue in Ranlo, North Carolina.

Authorities found that the off-duty officer had been stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute and had shot and killed the other individual.

“It’s definitely difficult when you have a little one next door and stuff like that happens. Shocking,” neighbor Trevor Tolodziecki said.

Tolodziecki said this is not the first time that this house has had domestic disputes. He said he has heard yelling and fighting multiple times coming from that direction.

“I saw the lights and police going like this with the flashlights,” neighbor Melisa Herrera said.

She moved into the neighborhood last week.

“It’s just weird because I practically just moved in here in this neighborhood so it’s a little sketchy,” Herrera said.

The investigation was turned over to the Gaston County Police Department, which requested the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation.

During the investigation, the SBI obtained a murder warrant against the officer, who has been identified as Kwaku Riley Agyapon.

Agyapon has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

He is being held under observation at CaroMont Health in Gastonia, North Carolina, due to his injuries, but once he is discharged, he will be booked at the Gaston County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andolini's Pizza closed its last remaining location Saturday, ending a 30-year run in the...
Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash.
Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup...
3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash
Authorities in Mexico say a routine inspection of baggage at an airport led to the discovery of...
GRAPHIC: Mexican authorities find human skulls at airport bound for SC

Latest News

Firefighters with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say they were able to put out an...
Firefighters protect Francis Marion Forest from McClellanville fire
A children’s hospital in Kherson was struck Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the southern Ukrainian...
Russia says Ukrainian rocket kills 63 Russian soldiers
The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after...
Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican
This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
US may execute its first openly transgender woman