Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor.

Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are pending.

The criminal defense, personal injury and DUI attorney founded the David Aylor Law Offices in 2007, according to his bio.

He has also served as the acting prosecutor for the city of Hanahan and previously served as the assistant solicitor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office for Charleston County.

He also served as a clerk for the South Carolina Senate Judiciary Committee under former Sen. Glenn McConnell as well as serving as a clerk for now-retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Carr and criminal attorney Andrew Savage III in Charleston.

He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2002 and from the University School of Law in 2006, his bio states.

Aylor’s law firm had offices across the state with locations in downtown Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Walterboro, Myrtle Beach and Greenville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

