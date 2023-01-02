SC Lottery
Rain chances increase this week with warm temperatures!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a beautiful afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees we will cool into the 60 this evening. Fog will redevelop across the area tonight and lowered visibility will impact Tuesday morning’s drive into work. Look for temperatures overnight in the upper 40s to low 50s. Fog to sunshine will occur again Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. A storm system will approach the area Wednesday with the chance of scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms. An isolated strong storm may be possible but right now it looks like the threat of severe weather is low. The rain will clear out by Thursday morning as a cold front begins to move offshore. Cooler weather will begin to move in along with lots of sunshine as we head toward the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 53.

TUESDAY: Dense AM Fog, PM Sunshine. High 74, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 77, Low 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72, Low 41.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 58, Low 38.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 61, Low 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 50.

