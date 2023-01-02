SC Lottery
Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire

The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New...
The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire.

The agency is helping two people with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to needed resources after the fire at their home on Edinburgh Street in Summerville, Red Cross spokesperson Amy Thomas.

“We are now entering the coldest months of the season, which means the threat of home fire deaths is still very real,” Thomas said.

The Red Cross reminds people that when heating their home, they should remember that space heaters need just that: space:

  • Be sure they are three feet away from anything that can burn: furniture, bedding carpets, rugs, and curtains.
  • Children and pets should be kept away so they do not get burned.
  • Make sure the space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep.
  • Plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord.
  • Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use. If the cord is worn, broken or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.

