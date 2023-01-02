SC Lottery
Report: Grayson McCall withdraws from Transfer Portal, returning to Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks to pass during the first half of a NCAA...
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks to pass during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall looks like he’s staying in Conway after all.

ESPN and 24/7 Sports both reported on Sunday that McCall has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and plans to return to Coastal Carolina for his final season of eligibility.

McCall had originally entered the portal last month shortly after his former head coach Jamey Chadwell left Coastal to become the head coach at Liberty.

The decision to return means McCall will play his final season under new Chanticleers head coach Tim Beck who came to Coastal after working as the offensive coordinator at NC State.

McCall is coming off his 3rd straight season of being named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. In 2022, he threw for 2,700 yards with 24 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. In the last 3 seasons, he’s thrown for over 8,000 yards, 77 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

