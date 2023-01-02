SC Lottery
Two injured after New Year’s Day shooting in Jasper County

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people are injured after a shooting in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Ridgeland.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to Club Pluto on South Jacob Smart Boulevard around 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Deputies say as cars were leaving the parking lot, suspects began shooting at the building. Officials say two rounds passed through the wall of the club, striking two victims inside.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (843)726-7779, or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

