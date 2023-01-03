16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is facing a list of charges after he led deputies on a high-speed chase Monday night.

A deputy spotted a Nissan Altima going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 176 around 9 p.m., according to an incident report. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, and as he approached the vehicle it took off at a high rate of speed, the report states.

The deputy pursued the vehicle back onto Highway 176, and the chase ended when the driver crashed into two vehicles that were waiting at a red light at the intersection of the highway and Old Moncks Corner Road in Goose Creek.

There were six people in the car, all under the age of 18, the report states. Their names were not released.

The 16-year-old driver told authorities he had a gun in the car. The report says he’s now facing a weapons charge along with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights.

One of the passengers was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

