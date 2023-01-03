SC Lottery
5 children die after house fire in Buffalo; grandmother hurt

Five children died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said.

Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the first-floor dining room. Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo told reporters Tuesday that the grandmother was able to carry a 7-month-old infant out of the burning home and that she and her daughter tried to evacuate the other children.

“And they were unsuccessful, unfortunately,” Renaldo said.

Firefighters got the other children, who were all in cardiac arrest, out of the home. Three girls aged 7, 8 and 10 died at the scene Saturday. City officials announced Monday that two other children died — a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — after being hospitalized.

The grandmother, 63, remained in the burn unit at a local hospital in critical condition and the infant was with the grandfather, Renaldo said.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

The Buffalo News reported that the couple lived at the home with two of their adult children and the six grandchildren. The couple’s pastor said the family appreciated the community’s support but needed time to mourn.

“They are not ready to talk about this, and they asked that we give them time to do some healing,” Cornerstone Church Ministries Pastor Duane Price said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

