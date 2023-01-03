SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say

Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington with his father and young siblings.(Yakima Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy who was last seen at a park in September has been found dead, according to police.

Lucian Munguia was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington, with his father and young siblings. Officials have been looking for him since.

Yakima police said authorities were called Dec. 29 for a report of human remains being found in the Yakima River.

Investigators said the body was identified as Lucian.

An autopsy revealed “no indication of criminal acts,” police said.

Further information was not available.

If you have any information, you can contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an...
IOP Connector reopened following ‘active scene’
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
Topgolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

Latest News

The cub will not be on public display at the zoo until staff determine it is healthy and FWS...
Orphaned polar bear cub settles into new zoo home
FILE - Skateboarders cheer as DC Shoes President Ken Block, center, wearing black shirt, smiles...
Action sports icon Ken Block dies in snowmobile crash at 55
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Family of Bills’ Hamlin thankful for outpouring of support
FILE - A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27.
Two comedy icons coming to North Charleston Coliseum