Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations

Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston.
Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston.

The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14.

Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida.

The full list of destinations included in the sale:

  • Akron-Canton, OH starting from $40* one way;
  • Cincinnati, OH starting from $39* one way;
  • Columbus, OH starting from $39* one way;
  • Fort Myers, FL starting from $39* one way;
  • Hartford, CT starting from $39* one way;
  • Islip/Long Island, NY starting from $39* one way;
  • Louisville, KY starting from $39* one way;
  • New Orleans, LA starting from $39* one way;
  • Orlando, FL starting from $49* one way;
  • Pittsburgh, PA starting from $49* one way;
  • Providence, RI starting from $46* one way;
  • Richmond, VA starting from $39* one way;
  • Syracuse, NY starting from $44* one way;
  • Tampa, FL starting from $49* one way;
  • West Palm Beach, FL starting from $49* one way; and
  • Westchester County/New York, NY starting from $44* one way.

The fare sale ends on Thursday. Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app.

