Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston.
The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14.
Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida.
The full list of destinations included in the sale:
- Akron-Canton, OH starting from $40* one way;
- Cincinnati, OH starting from $39* one way;
- Columbus, OH starting from $39* one way;
- Fort Myers, FL starting from $39* one way;
- Hartford, CT starting from $39* one way;
- Islip/Long Island, NY starting from $39* one way;
- Louisville, KY starting from $39* one way;
- New Orleans, LA starting from $39* one way;
- Orlando, FL starting from $49* one way;
- Pittsburgh, PA starting from $49* one way;
- Providence, RI starting from $46* one way;
- Richmond, VA starting from $39* one way;
- Syracuse, NY starting from $44* one way;
- Tampa, FL starting from $49* one way;
- West Palm Beach, FL starting from $49* one way; and
- Westchester County/New York, NY starting from $44* one way.
The fare sale ends on Thursday. Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app.
