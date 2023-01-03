Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston.

The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14.

Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida.

The full list of destinations included in the sale:

Akron-Canton, OH starting from $40* one way;

Cincinnati, OH starting from $39* one way;

Columbus, OH starting from $39* one way;

Fort Myers, FL starting from $39* one way;

Hartford, CT starting from $39* one way;

Islip/Long Island, NY starting from $39* one way;

Louisville, KY starting from $39* one way;

New Orleans, LA starting from $39* one way;

Orlando, FL starting from $49* one way;

Pittsburgh, PA starting from $49* one way;

Providence, RI starting from $46* one way;

Richmond, VA starting from $39* one way;

Syracuse, NY starting from $44* one way;

Tampa, FL starting from $49* one way;

West Palm Beach, FL starting from $49* one way; and

Westchester County/New York, NY starting from $44* one way.

The fare sale ends on Thursday. Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app.

