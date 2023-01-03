Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor is being remembered as a man who made an impact on many people.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Aylor, 41, was found dead in his Charleston home Monday morning. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said the cause and manner of his death are pending.

The news spread fast at the City of Hanahan, where he worked as the city’s prosecutor for more than a decade.

“This morning, I received a text message from our staff letting us know that David had passed away,” Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater said. “I was obviously shocked. I think everyone that has heard this news has both been shocked and heartbroken.”

Rainwater said her father works as a volunteer bailiff in the city’s courtroom and was emotional when she told him about Aylor’s passing.

“He made such an impact on every person that he was around,” Rainwater said. “He always brought joy. I mean, in such a difficult place like a courtroom, he still brought joy when he walked in with everyone he dealt with. He had a sense of justice in what was right and also had a great sense of compassion.”

The city said they will eventually find another person to work as their prosecutor, but for now, Rainwater said they are still mourning his death.

“Despite the fact that he was only 41 years old, he touched so many people in our city and really throughout the Lowcountry, and we’re just so grateful for the life he lived, and he will never be forgotten,” she said.

Fellow attorney Mark Peper remembered his friend Monday night.

“I’ll always be grateful for the time spent with David. Hell of a lawyer, for sure, but his friendship was next level, as everyone who truly knew him would agree,” he said. “He brought this community together in all the ways no one could, and I’ll always admire him for that.”

David Aylor Law Offices Managing Attorney Lindsay Johnson released a statement Monday night on Aylor’s death:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our firm’s leader and namesake, David Aylor. David started this firm 14 years ago as a sole practitioner in shared office space and grew it into the successful 22-person firm it is today.

David was known for his generous and helpful spirit. He cared deeply for his employees and clients. He treated us all like family. David’s legacy of grit, hard work, and community focus remains and will continue to guide us.

We are all heartbroken to no longer work alongside David, but he left the firm with a strong succession plan and a talented team who will continue providing top notch representation and service to the firm’s clients.

Clients can reach out directly to me with any questions or concerns (lindsay@davidaylor.com).

David, we miss you, we love you, and we will continue to make you proud.

Aylor opened law offices in 2007

The criminal defense, personal injury and DUI attorney founded the David Aylor Law Offices in 2007, according to his bio.

He has also served as the acting prosecutor for the city of Hanahan and previously served as the assistant solicitor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office for Charleston County.

He also served as a clerk for the South Carolina Senate Judiciary Committee under former Sen. Glenn McConnell as well as serving as a clerk for now-retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Carr and criminal attorney Andrew Savage III in Charleston.

He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2002 and from the University School of Law in 2006, his bio states.

Just last month, an ethics complaint that had been filed against him was dismissed in federal court.

The complaint involved the dissemination of evidence in a drug trafficking case in which one of Aylor’s investigators arranged to leave information about the evidence in a secure room for Aylor’s client, which Aylor acknowledged was a violation of court rules. The government then filed a motion requesting sanctions against Aylor, but the motion was filed publicly and included quotes made at a sealed hearing by Aylor and the presiding judge, which the government then acknowledged was “an inappropriate public disclosure of sealed material.”

Feds then filed a document stating they acknowledge and agree that Aylor’s violation was not willful and agreed to withdraw the request for sanctions.

Over the years, Aylor and his law firm received numerous accolades and Aylor was interviewed in multiple national outlets on legal issues like the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal and NBC’s “Dateline.”

Aylor’s law firm has offices across the state with locations in downtown Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Walterboro, Myrtle Beach and Greenville.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are pending.

