Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.

Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning.
By Steven Ardary and Nick Reagan
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

