Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the home.

#BreakingNews fire ripped through a home in St. George this morning. It looks like the flames damaged the roof and exited out either side of the house. Seems like the roof is starting to cave in. #chsnews #fire @Live5News pic.twitter.com/lWehoSLoRj — Nick Reagan (@NickReaganLive5) January 3, 2023

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

