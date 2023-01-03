Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning.
Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson said crews responded to the 200 block of East George Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Photos of the home show fire damage to the roof of the home.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
