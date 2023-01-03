SC Lottery
Crews respond to fire at Ladson storage facility

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Ladson storage facility Tuesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
C&B Fire Chief Joshua Woodall says crews from six fire departments are responding to Ladson Self Storage.

Woodall says between eight and ten storage units are on fire at the facility, but the fire is under control.

Highway 78 is currently shut down for water supply.

Woodall says crews are expected to be on the scene for several hours.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

