FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory in effect along coast until Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second night in a row, a portion of the Lowcountry is under a dense fog advisory.

The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Charleston, Beaufort, tidal Berkeley and coastal Colleton Counties.

Visibility is expected to drop below a quarter-mile and cause hazardous driving conditions.

If you must get on the road:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on.

Use fog lights if you have them.

Never use your high-beam lights. Using high-beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

