FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory in effect along coast until Tuesday morning
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second night in a row, a portion of the Lowcountry is under a dense fog advisory.
The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Charleston, Beaufort, tidal Berkeley and coastal Colleton Counties.
Visibility is expected to drop below a quarter-mile and cause hazardous driving conditions.
If you must get on the road:
- Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
- Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on.
- Use fog lights if you have them.
- Never use your high-beam lights. Using high-beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.
- Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.
