Laffitte files new motions, requests retrial

The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, who was convicted of six charges regarding financial crimes back in November, has now filed new motions.
By Michal Higdon
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, who was convicted of six charges regarding financial crimes back in November, has now filed new motions.

On Jan. 1, Russell Laffitte’s new attorneys filed two motions -- one, requesting a new trial and the other for certain documents to go under seal.

Prosecutors accused Laffitte of conspiring with former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Laffitte was convicted by a jury on six counts related to financial crimes, each charge holds a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison with a $1 million fine.

During deliberation, two jurors were replaced with alternates.

MORE: DOJ says Laffitte’s motion for new trial should be denied

The motion to have documents put under seal are related to arguments regarding juror removal and the quote, “prejudice caused to Mr. Laffitte.”

The motion goes on to say that the documents contain sensitive information about jurors, improper influences on their deliberations, and information regarding advice of counsel given to Laffitte.

At this point - a judge has not ruled on either motion.

