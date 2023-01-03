SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Large law enforcement presence at Dorchester Co. apartment complex

Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to an apartment complex in Dorchester County Tuesday afternoon for a standoff.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an...
IOP Connector reopened following ‘active scene’
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
Topgolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

Latest News

Russell Laffitte outside of the courtroom in downtown Charleston on Nov. 10.
Laffitte files new motions, requests retrial
An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number...
Deputies: Fifth-wheel camper stolen in Charleston Co.
Indigo Pools owners served with temporary restraining order by judge to limit their movement...
Pool company faces legal action after Live 5 News Investigation
Officials said several storage units caught on fire at a Ladson self storage Tuesday morning.
Multiple units destroyed in Ladson storage facility fire