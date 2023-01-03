Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff.
The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office told a Live 5 News photographer on scene that the FBI is on their way to the complex.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
