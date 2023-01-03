SC schools superintendent reflects on her 8 years in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s public schools will be under new leadership when outgoing Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman’s second term comes to an end.

“It’s very difficult to walk away because I’ve been so involved in education policy my entire career, but it was time, and I’m at peace with it now and realize it’s time for someone else to put their mark on education in South Carolina,” Spearman says.

For the last eight years, that person has been Spearman, a former Saluda County teacher, state representative and, by next week, the former state superintendent.

“Didn’t plan it, never set it as a goal to be state superintendent,” she says. “But I believe, in my faith, God was preparing me with all the different things and ideas so I would be prepared for this moment in time, and I’m thankful that I was.”

Other than her decision to retire, which Spearman said was one of the hardest she has had to make, she says she has faced many other difficult choices.

“There have been a lot of them. All of the work during COVID was very, very difficult, so I’ll push that aside,” she says. “I think some of the decisions that I made to go into school districts and take over management or to close a school because I know — my own high school was closed not long after I graduated — so I know how much people love their school and what it means to a community.”

But Spearman stands by those decisions, saying obstacles like decreasing enrollment and trouble finding teachers combined with the proximity of other schools, made the consolidations of 11 districts across South Carolina the right call.

While she says the honestly feels if she were given the opportunity to go back and do things differently, she wouldn’t change anything, she says one of her decisions was misunderstood. That, she says, was her choice to not march alongside thousands of teachers outside the State House in 2019 as they demanded better working conditions.

That day, which was a school day, Spearman instead subbed in for an absent teacher in the Columbia area.

“I don’t regret the decision. I still believe that it should not have happened during school hours, and I told the group I would be there if it happened after hours, but I would not support closing down schools for that purpose,” she says, acknowledging it did affect her relationship with some teachers.

“You know, read social media. Some are saying, ‘Good riddance, glad she’s gone.’ That kind of hurts a little bit because I know how hard I’ve worked for teachers all my life and what we have been able to accomplish,” she says.

Among those accomplishments, she counts getting the statewide starting salary for teachers up from uless than $30,000 when she took office to $40,000 now, though she believes it should still be higher.

“I can say with no doubt that every decision I have made has been in the best interest of students,” she says.

Spearman touts securing millions of dollars from the state legislature to replace most of the state’s aging school bus fleet, the nation’s oldest, after multiple buses caught fire with students on board.

In the last two years, she also persuaded lawmakers to put hundreds of millions more in the state budget to rebuild and renovate old school buildings in poorer and rural districts that lack the tax base to afford these upgrades on their own.

“I hope that folks will see that, that Molly, when she was state superintendent, she tried to put a real focus on the good things in public education and to give opportunities, more opportunities, for every student in this state, no matter where they live so they can be successful,” she says.

As her career devoted to that cause now begins to come to a close, she also is clear about what she will miss the most.

“Being able to walk into a school and see the kids and just see how wonderful these teachers, how hard they’re working and the accomplishments that they’re making with their students. It is a beautiful thing to see, when you walk into a school and you can feel the love and the support and the happiness,” she says.

Superintendent-elect Ellen Weaver will be sworn in on Jan. 11 during the governor’s inauguration at the State House.

Spearman says she plans to get some rest and relaxation with her husband on a trip to Hawaii.

