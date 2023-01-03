SC Lottery
Storm system to bring unseasonably warm stretch, rain on Wednesday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Morning fog will give way to another day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s this afternoon inland, mid 60s at the beaches. Fog may redevelop along the coast overnight with lows only falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. A storm system to our west will arrive Wednesday bringing our next chance of rain. There will be a slight chance of rain and storms west of I-95 overnight and early Wednesday. For most folks, the best rain chance near the coast won’t arrive until Wednesday afternoon and evening with the arrival of a cold front. A band of rain, along with a few storms, will push west to east across the area and may contain some gusty winds. There is a very small chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm. The rain will subside Wednesday night with clearing skies on Thursday. The cooler air behind this storm will lag a bit and won’t arrive until Friday. Highs will be close to the average high of 60° on Friday with mid to upper 60s and a warming trend over the weekend.

TODAY: Fog to Sunshine. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 77.

THURSDAY: Clearing Sky. High 74.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

