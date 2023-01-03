Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force meeting Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina continues to face the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers.

At the beginning of the 2022 school year, there were over 14 hundred unfilled K through 12 educator jobs, according to South Carolina’s Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement or CERRA. Filing these positions and retaining good teachers is something State Superintendent-Elect Ellen Weaver said is her top priority.

Now, the new Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force is working on turning this trend around. Tuesday the task force is meeting to discuss new ways to tackle the problem.

The 17-member Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force, which had its first meeting in October, will give recommendations to the governor on potential changes to the way the state recruits and retains teachers in public schools.

It’s chaired by Dr. Barbara Nielsen, South Carolina’s superintendent of education from 1991 to 1999, and is made up of current teachers, state lawmakers, and superintendents.

Superintendent-Elect Ellen Weaver will also be at Tuesday’s meeting. On the agenda- discussion about improving teachers’ working conditions, increasing teacher recruitment, and improving teacher preparation-including the discussion of a ‘Teaching Working Conditions Survey’ that was sent to rural teachers.

The task force is also set to talk over exit surveys and other ways to coach teachers and provide them with professional development.

Previously, Speaker of the House Murrell Smith said he hopes this task force brings new perspectives and ideas to the State House that they don’t know because they’re not teachers.

