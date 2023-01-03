SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force meeting Tuesday

South Carolina continues to face the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers.
By Molly McBride
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina continues to face the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers.

At the beginning of the 2022 school year, there were over 14 hundred unfilled K through 12 educator jobs, according to South Carolina’s Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement or CERRA. Filing these positions and retaining good teachers is something State Superintendent-Elect Ellen Weaver said is her top priority.

Now, the new Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force is working on turning this trend around. Tuesday the task force is meeting to discuss new ways to tackle the problem.

The 17-member Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force, which had its first meeting in October, will give recommendations to the governor on potential changes to the way the state recruits and retains teachers in public schools.

It’s chaired by Dr. Barbara Nielsen, South Carolina’s superintendent of education from 1991 to 1999, and is made up of current teachers, state lawmakers, and superintendents.

Superintendent-Elect Ellen Weaver will also be at Tuesday’s meeting. On the agenda- discussion about improving teachers’ working conditions, increasing teacher recruitment, and improving teacher preparation-including the discussion of a ‘Teaching Working Conditions Survey’ that was sent to rural teachers.

The task force is also set to talk over exit surveys and other ways to coach teachers and provide them with professional development.

Previously, Speaker of the House Murrell Smith said he hopes this task force brings new perspectives and ideas to the State House that they don’t know because they’re not teachers.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an...
IOP Connector reopened following ‘active scene’
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force meeting Tuesday
South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman is set to retire when her second term...
SC schools superintendent Spearman reflects on her 8 years in office
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Charleston, Beaufort, tidal...
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory in effect along coast until Tuesday morning
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death