SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Two comedy icons coming to North Charleston Coliseum

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27.(North Charleston Coliseum)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two comedy legends are bringing a joint show to the North Charleston Coliseum later this month.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27.

Rock’s career as a comedian and actor has spanned more than three decades. His television credits include “Everybody Hates Chris” and serving as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” Rock has also appeared in films such as “Dogma,” the Grown Ups franchise and “Death at a Funeral.”

Chapelle was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019. Most known for the Comedy Central sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show,” he has also been a guest on “Saturday Night Live” and appeared in the film “Half Baked.”

His “Dave Chappelle: Collection 1″ was cited by Netflix in 2017 as the network’s most-viewed comedy special.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an...
IOP Connector reopened following ‘active scene’
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
Topgolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

Latest News

Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston.
Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations
Officials said several storage units caught on fire at a Ladson self storage Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Ladson storage facility
Crews responded to a fire in St. George early Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to early-morning fire in Dorchester Co.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC pays out $1M to attorneys in Citadel sex abuse cases