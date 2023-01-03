Two comedy icons coming to North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two comedy legends are bringing a joint show to the North Charleston Coliseum later this month.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27.

Rock’s career as a comedian and actor has spanned more than three decades. His television credits include “Everybody Hates Chris” and serving as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” Rock has also appeared in films such as “Dogma,” the Grown Ups franchise and “Death at a Funeral.”

Chapelle was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019. Most known for the Comedy Central sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show,” he has also been a guest on “Saturday Night Live” and appeared in the film “Half Baked.”

His “Dave Chappelle: Collection 1″ was cited by Netflix in 2017 as the network’s most-viewed comedy special.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

