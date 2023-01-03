SC Lottery
Warrants: Woman gave birth in Myrtle Beach after suspected heroin overdose

Jenna Mcdaniel
Jenna Mcdaniel(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman gave birth to a baby boy after a suspected heroin overdose, according to an arrest warrant.

Police arrested Jenna Mcdaniel on Monday following an investigation.

Arrest warrants state that on Sept. 9, officers were called to Grand Strand Medical Center for a child neglect case, and an investigation was opened.

According to the documents, an investigation found that on August 30, Mcdaniel gave birth after she was admitted to the hospital for a suspected heroin overdose where she had to be admitted Narcan.

The suspect tested positive for multiple types of drugs, while the baby boy tested positive for amphetamines, the warrants state.

“The defendant knowingly used narcotics while she knew she was pregnant, placing the child’s life and health at an unreasonable risk,” according to the arrest warrants.

Mcdaniel is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk. She has since been released from jail on a $3,500 bond.

