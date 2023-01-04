Barricaded subject in Lincolnville detained, deputies say
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a person barricaded inside a Lincolnville home Wednesday morning has been detained.
Deputies tweeted the suspect was detained around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies originally responded to the area of Pickens and Jackson Streets after a man called dispatch around 3 a.m. and made threats.
The identity of the person detained has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.