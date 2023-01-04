SC Lottery
Barricaded subject in Lincolnville detained, deputies say

Deputies responded to a home near Pickens and Jackson Streets early Wednesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a person barricaded inside a Lincolnville home Wednesday morning has been detained.

Deputies tweeted the suspect was detained around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies originally responded to the area of Pickens and Jackson Streets after a man called dispatch around 3 a.m. and made threats.

The identity of the person detained has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

