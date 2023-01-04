SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Brittanee Drexel’s mother files lawsuit against confessed killer

Dawn Pleckan, the mother of Brittanee Drexel (left) filed a lawsuit against Raymond Moody...
Dawn Pleckan, the mother of Brittanee Drexel (left) filed a lawsuit against Raymond Moody (right), who pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 to raping, kidnapping and killing Brittanee Drexel back in April 2009.(Source: Drexel family/SCDC)
By Patrick Phillips and Cameron Bopp
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of murder victim Brittanee Drexel filed a civil lawsuit against the Georgetown County man convicted of her death.

Court documents reveal that Dawn Pleckan, Drexel’s mother, filed the suit against Raymond Moody Tuesday.

Drexel, who lived in New York state, was on spring break in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009, when she went missing. Court documents state Moody kidnapped, raped and killed her and admitted to those crimes on or about May 4, 2022. Investigators said Moody led them that same day to the shallow grave where he buried Drexel.

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel

The suit alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress and seeks a jury trial for actual, special, consequential and punitive damages.

Moody is currently housed in the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Richland County.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been...
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says he will be ask for additional funding to be better...
16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.
The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street...
Police: Pedestrian dead after crash involving car on East Bay St.

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston
Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham is resigning from his post citing medical reasons. He...
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down
Several families filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the City of Goose Creek after a celebratory...
Lawsuit: Goose Creek police draw guns, yell at minors at graduation party
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down