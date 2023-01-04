Charleston committee endorses proposal to improve pedestrian safety downtown

SC Lottery
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A City of Charleston committee has given their unanimous endorsement to improve pedestrian safety for several intersections on the upper peninsula.

Councilmember Jason Sakran said four intersections – King-Grove, King-Moultrie, Rutledge-Moultrie and Rutledge-Simons – are highly used and usually have close calls.

Sakran presented recommendations of reducing the width of the sidewalk crossing and adding a blinking crossing light at all four locations to the city’s Traffic and Transportation Committee, Tuesday.

He said ballpark figures to pay for the projects range from around $500,000 up to $1 million per intersection.

Sakran added the committee’s endorsement allows him and city staff to start looking for ways to pay for the project.

“So, those four intersections are close to schools, are regularly transited by many of the families that live in this neighborhood,” Sakran said, “and as Charleston grows, as more and more folks come and live in downtown Charleston, it’s only exacerbated some of these traffic issues.”

A person in a wheelchair was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross East Bay Street near South Street, which is not part of this effort.

The councilmember believes the city needs to increase pedestrian safety and visibility across the peninsula.

