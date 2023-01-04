SC Lottery
Cold front to bring line of rain and storms this afternoon/evening!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will quickly push through the area today bringing the threat of showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. PM Rain/Storms Likely. High 77.

THURSDAY: Turning Sunny. High 73.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

