Cold front to bring line of rain and storms this afternoon/evening!
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will quickly push through the area today bringing the threat of showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. PM Rain/Storms Likely. High 77.
THURSDAY: Turning Sunny. High 73.
FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.
SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.
