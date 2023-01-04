Cold front to bring line of rain and storms this afternoon/evening!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will quickly push through the area today bringing the threat of showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. PM Rain/Storms Likely. High 77.

THURSDAY: Turning Sunny. High 73.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

