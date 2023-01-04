SC Lottery
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Officers responded to the crash on East Bay Street near South Street around 6:39 p.m.

Inspector Michael Gillooly said the car was traveling south on East Bay Street near South Street when the person in a wheelchair was struck in a dark section of the roadway without a marked crosswalk.

Gillooly says the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators while showing no signs of impairment. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

