Deputies: Camper stolen in Charleston Co.

An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a camper that was stolen from the Awendaw area over the holidays.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says a 31-foot travel trailer was taken from 8522 Doar Rd. sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26. An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.

An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the camper is valued at about $12,000.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact Detective Mike Thompson at 843-554-2471 or methompson@charlestoncounty.org. After hours, call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

