Deputies respond to barricaded subject in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene of a barricaded subject in Lincolnville Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they responded to the area of Pickens and Jackson Streets after a man called dispatch around 3 a.m. and made threats.

Deputies say there is no known danger to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

