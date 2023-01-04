Deputies respond to barricaded subject in Lincolnville
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene of a barricaded subject in Lincolnville Wednesday morning.
Deputies say they responded to the area of Pickens and Jackson Streets after a man called dispatch around 3 a.m. and made threats.
Deputies say there is no known danger to the community at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
