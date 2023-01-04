Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An hours-long standoff in Dorchester County ended with an arrest Tuesday night.

Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was arrested around 7 p.m. on an existing bench warrant, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Shagbark Trail for a domestic disturbance around 1 p.m.

Deputies and officers with the North Charleston Police Department attempted to contact Taylor in an apartment at Archdale Forest Apartment complex.

Officials say an aviation unit, K9 unit and SWAT were called to help with the incident.

The sheriff’s office says there could be additional charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.