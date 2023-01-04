SC Lottery
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.

An hours-long standoff in Dorchester County ended with an arrest Tuesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An hours-long standoff in Dorchester County ended with an arrest Tuesday night.

Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was arrested around 7 p.m. on an existing bench warrant, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Shagbark Trail for a domestic disturbance around 1 p.m.

Deputies and officers with the North Charleston Police Department attempted to contact Taylor in an apartment at Archdale Forest Apartment complex.

Officials say an aviation unit, K9 unit and SWAT were called to help with the incident.

The sheriff’s office says there could be additional charges.

