Drying out tonight, cooler temperatures on the way for the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through this afternoon due to a Tornado Watch, which is in effect for Williamsburg County through 5PM. However, severe weather is not expected for our area due to the clouds and the rain that we have already seen. On and off showers will persist through this evening before the rain dissipates by tonight. A spotty shower is possible over along the actual cold front but any rain should be long gone by early Thursday morning. Sunshine will return Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. The cooler air will lag well behind this front arriving by Thursday night. Highs will only reach 60 degrees on Friday but rebound into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Afternoon/Evening On & Off Rain. Drying Out Overnight. High 77.

THURSDAY: Turning Sunny. High 73.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 66.

