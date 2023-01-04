Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning.

Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home 60-75% involved in fire.

Firefighters said the roof had already collapsed prior to their arrival.

Crews worked to knock down the flames before searching for occupants inside the home. Officials said the occupants were quickly located and accounted for unharmed.

Firefights said the fire was extinguished completely within 25 minutes, but the cause of the fire was undetermined after an investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

