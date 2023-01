CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night.

Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according to the department’s Twitter.

CPD Officers are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on East Bay Street downtown. East Bay is currently closed between Reid and South Streets, and we ask for caution and the utilization of alternate routes to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eh5H3KiEHu — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) January 4, 2023

The crash involves an injuring, according to Charleston County Dispatch.

