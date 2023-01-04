FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of I-26 WB near exit 219A
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash has closed part of I-26 WB near downtown Charleston Tuesday night.
The department says all westbound lanes were blocked after a crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m.
As of 10:55 p.m., traffic is moving slowly around the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
