SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of I-26 WB near exit 219A

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash has closed part of I-26 WB near downtown Charleston Tuesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash has closed part of I-26 WB near downtown Charleston Tuesday night.

The department says all westbound lanes were blocked after a crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m.

As of 10:55 p.m., traffic is moving slowly around the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Isle of Palms Police Department says the IOP Connector has reopened Monday following an...
IOP Connector reopened following ‘active scene’
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
Topgolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of I-26 WB near exit 219A
The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street...
Police: Pedestrian dead after crash involving car on East Bay St.
Officials say Highway 78 westbound is closed near I-26 after a crash involving multiple...
Pursuit ends in crash on Hwy 78; deputies search for suspects
The cheapest gas was priced at $2.45 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4, a difference of...
SC gas prices start 2023 with a sharp increase over last week