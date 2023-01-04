FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch remains in effect into afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple Lowcountry counties are beginning to see the threat of severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says storms are moving in very quickly.

The National Weather Service has also issued a tornado watch for Berkeley, Charleston, Beaufort, Colleton and Dorchester Counties until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties are under the tornado watch until 4 p.m. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes.

FIRST ALERT: This line of rain/storms continues to race toward the coast. A few severe t-storm warnings right now. It looks like this line should near the Charleston area between 1-3 pm. Gusty winds/isolated tornado possible. pic.twitter.com/WEGE1nCcBR — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) January 4, 2023

Three counties, Dorchester, Colleton and Orangeburg, were under a severe thunderstorm warning after radar detected a severe thunderstorm over Reeveville with 40 mph winds 11:33 a.m. That warning, however, expired at 12:15 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch has just been extended across the entire Lowcountry! Until 2PM in Charleston and Berkeley counties. Until 5PM in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. pic.twitter.com/NakDxIqoT5 — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) January 4, 2023

Storms are expected to be near I-95 between 1 and 2 p.m. before pushing toward the coast between 3 and 5 p.m.

