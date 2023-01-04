SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch remains in effect into afternoon

A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple Lowcountry counties are beginning to see the threat of severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says storms are moving in very quickly.

The National Weather Service has also issued a tornado watch for Berkeley, Charleston, Beaufort, Colleton and Dorchester Counties until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties are under the tornado watch until 4 p.m. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

Three counties, Dorchester, Colleton and Orangeburg, were under a severe thunderstorm warning after radar detected a severe thunderstorm over Reeveville with 40 mph winds 11:33 a.m. That warning, however, expired at 12:15 p.m.

Storms are expected to be near I-95 between 1 and 2 p.m. before pushing toward the coast between 3 and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

