FIRST ALERT: Portions of the Lowcountry under tornado watch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning.

Beaufort, Colleton and Dorchester Counties are under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes.

Because of the watch, a first alert weather day has been issued for the remainder of the day.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the first alert day was issued because of the tornado watch and the slight risk of severe weather in the afternoon.

Sovine says storms will be nearing I-95 between 1 and 2 p.m. before pushing toward the coast between 3 and 5 p.m.

