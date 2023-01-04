SC Lottery
Florence student hospitalized after fight, fall from balcony

(Cameron Crowe)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence high school student is in the hospital after a fight led to a fall off the top-floor balcony.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, two students at West Florence High School were fighting when one of them went over the second-floor balcony.

EMS took the student to the hospital with injuries. The type and seriousness of the injuries are not currently known.

According to Joye, the school was not placed on lockdown due to the incident.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office will release information as it comes available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

