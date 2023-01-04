I-26 WB reopens after crash near Exit 219A
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash reported by the South Carolina Department of Transportation closed down the westbound lanes on I-26 Tuesday night.
The department says all westbound lanes were blocked after a crash near downtown Charleston around 10:30 p.m.
As of 11:32 p.m., the crash was cleared, according to the department of transportation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
