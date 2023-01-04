SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

I-26 WB reopens after crash near Exit 219A

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash has closed part of I-26 WB near downtown Charleston Tuesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash reported by the South Carolina Department of Transportation closed down the westbound lanes on I-26 Tuesday night.

The department says all westbound lanes were blocked after a crash near downtown Charleston around 10:30 p.m.

As of 11:32 p.m., the crash was cleared, according to the department of transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says he will be ask for additional funding to be better...
16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27.
Two comedy icons coming to North Charleston Coliseum

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street...
Police: Pedestrian dead after crash involving car on East Bay St.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of I-26 WB near exit 219A
Officials say Highway 78 westbound is closed near I-26 after a crash involving multiple...
Pursuit ends in crash on Hwy 78; deputies search for suspects
The cheapest gas was priced at $2.45 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4, a difference of...
SC gas prices start 2023 with a sharp increase over last week