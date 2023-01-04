I-26 WB reopens after crash near Exit 219A

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash reported by the South Carolina Department of Transportation closed down the westbound lanes on I-26 Tuesday night.

The department says all westbound lanes were blocked after a crash near downtown Charleston around 10:30 p.m.

As of 11:32 p.m., the crash was cleared, according to the department of transportation.

CLEARED: Crash; I-26 WB, 1 mi W of Exit219A.| 11:32P — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) January 4, 2023

