SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lawsuit filed in deadly Berkeley County deputy-involved crash

The deadly crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2021, on U.S. Highway 52 in...
The deadly crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2021, on U.S. Highway 52 in Berkeley County near Shelly Street. The crash involved a Berkeley County K9 vehicle, which caught fire.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a deputy-involved crash left a driver dead, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is facing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Julia Georgiadis, 73, died in the crash in Bonneau which happened at around 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2021, on U.S. 52 in Berkeley County near Shelly Street, according to the Berkeley County Coroner and Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involved Deputy Stephen Tyler Clark’s K9 vehicle, which caught on fire, the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states.

Saint Stephen Police had requested Berkeley County’s help in a chase in the area, to which Clark was responding, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the deputy’s vehicle was traveling west with its emergency equipment activated. Georgiadis’ Toyota pickup truck was attempting to make a left turn from Shelly Street onto U.S. 52 when the collision occurred, Tidwell said.

The lawsuit, filed by Georgiadis’ husband, seeks damages, stating the sheriff’s office failed to properly train Clark who was allegedly operating his vehicle at a “high, dangerous, excessive rate of speed.”

The lawsuit also states Clark was using his mobile device and was distracted in the moments leading up to the crash.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to a request for comment nor have officials confirmed the status of Clark’s employment with the agency.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says he will be ask for additional funding to be better...
16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.
The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street...
Police: Pedestrian dead after crash involving car on East Bay St.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27.
Two comedy icons coming to North Charleston Coliseum

Latest News

Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
MUSC sees rise in edible cannabis poisoning in local children
The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been...
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
Page's Okra Grill in Mount Pleasant announced it will temporarily close for renovations to its...
Mount Pleasant’s Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close
Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham is resigning from his post citing medical reasons. He...
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down