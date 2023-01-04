Lawsuit filed in deadly Berkeley County deputy-involved crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a deputy-involved crash left a driver dead, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is facing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Julia Georgiadis, 73, died in the crash in Bonneau which happened at around 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2021, on U.S. 52 in Berkeley County near Shelly Street, according to the Berkeley County Coroner and Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involved Deputy Stephen Tyler Clark’s K9 vehicle, which caught on fire, the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states.

Saint Stephen Police had requested Berkeley County’s help in a chase in the area, to which Clark was responding, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the deputy’s vehicle was traveling west with its emergency equipment activated. Georgiadis’ Toyota pickup truck was attempting to make a left turn from Shelly Street onto U.S. 52 when the collision occurred, Tidwell said.

The lawsuit, filed by Georgiadis’ husband, seeks damages, stating the sheriff’s office failed to properly train Clark who was allegedly operating his vehicle at a “high, dangerous, excessive rate of speed.”

The lawsuit also states Clark was using his mobile device and was distracted in the moments leading up to the crash.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to a request for comment nor have officials confirmed the status of Clark’s employment with the agency.

